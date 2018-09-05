Jimmy Kimmel is back just in time.

In the wake of Nike choosing former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the face of the 30th anniversary of their “Just Do It” ad campaign, some critics decided to not only to boycott Nike in the future, but to avenge their past purchases by burning their shoes and cutting the Nike trademark off their clothing.

“Cutting swooshes out of your socks is a powerful statement that says I have too many pairs of socks,” Kimmel said on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, showing one of the viral protest images, and laughing: “Finally something dumber than eating Tide pods.”

Kimmel couldn’t help but marvel at the fact that some were so offended by Nike’s decision to feature Kaepernick whose silent protest of kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality caused a maelstrom of misinterpretation, backlash, and even presidential commentary that they felt the need to destroy Nike clothing that they had already purchased, meaning there was no impact on Nike at all.

Kimmel took some time to discuss what he feels this latest boycott means. “You think of all these guys who voted for Trump,” Kimmel said. “Now they can’t watch the NFL, they can’t ride Harleys, they have to burn their Nikes, they can’t go to Starbucks or watch Netflix and they have to love Vladimir Putin and hate the FBI,” he listed. “If this was a practical joke, it would be one of the greatest practical jokes of all time.”

