But for more than 1,000 lucky people this fall, an Avocados-rich diet is about to be on the menu regularly — with a hefty subsidy.

Researchers at Loma Linda University, Penn State, Tufts, UCLA and Wake Forest University are seeking about 250 interested participants each this fall to test out the commonly-believed hypothesis that nutrient-rich avocados are good for you — and, specifically, if consistent avocado consumption “impacts the amount and distribution of fat in the body,” according to the application site.

Those selected to be part of the study will be asked to eat an avocado a day for six months, or two a month for six months. They don’t specify how your avocado must be consumed, so just imagine all those daily doses of guacamole. (You also have to be 25 years old or older. Men should be 40 inches at the waist at least; for women, the minimum is 35 inches around the waist.)

The avocado everywhere. But is the buttery fruit really as good for you as we have come to consider it? This study will aim to find out. Perhaps it’s an avocado a day — and not the humble apple — that will save us all.

Besides being told to eat avocados, study participants get a kickback at the end of the six-month study: $300, plus of course free avocados “either during the study or after the study completion.” So if avocados are already a budget line-item for you — or you’d like them to be — this could be the perfect side hustle.