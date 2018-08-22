After debuting as a duo on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards pink carpet on Monday night, engaged couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are leaning in to their very public relationship.

The pair have never shied away from displaying their affection on social media, and the “God Is a Woman” singer’s latest Instagram post is no exception to their embrace of the public eye. Dressed up in an oversized fluorescent yellow sweatshirt, with the Saturday Night Live comedian standing behind her in his own traffic-cone-orange windbreaker, Grande made it clear that she’s in on the joke about how much the two of them have become an item.

“Subtle jus like our love [sic],” she captioned the mirror-selfie photo. You’d be hard-pressed to miss either of them crossing the street; together, they make an eye-catching pair in these particular apparel choices. It looks like the photo was taken in Grande’s New York City apartment, at which Davidson has said he is responsible mostly for keeping the fridge stocked.

Ever since Davidson and Grande began dating in the spring, getting matching tattoos and posting coy posts on social media that hinted at their budding relationship, they’ve been the object of much speculation and attention from tabloids and Grande’s massive fanbase alike. And after confirming their engagement in June, it seems they’re going just as strong as ever.

Who needs subtlety when you’re in love, anyway?