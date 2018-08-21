Watch Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Run Across the 2018 VMAs Pink Carpet
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on in New York City on Aug. 20, 2018.
By Mahita Gajanan
8:43 PM EDT

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson dodged paparazzi before the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when they ran across the pink carpet away Monday night.

The couple, whose whirlwind romance and swift engagement has been the talk of the summer, held hands and dashed dashed across the VMAs red carpet, eliciting yells from photographers before the awards ceremony.

The pop megastar will perform at the VMAs just days after releasing a new album, “Sweetener.” She and Davidson, a Saturday Night Live cast member, made their red carpet debut at the VMAs, gazing adoringly at each other before making a run for it.

They looked pretty thrilled to get away from the action.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on in New York City on Aug. 20, 2018.
Mike Coppola—Getty Images for MTV

 

 

 

