Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande are longtime collaborators and friends, sharing a bond that spans more than just their collection of hit collaborations. Their friendship was front and center on Monday night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when Grande adorably assisted Minaj with her voluminous train.

Minaj, who had just won “Best Hip Hop Award,” struggled with the sheer tulle skirt of her Off-White gown as she made her way to the stage. Luckily her pal Grande had her back and held her full train as Minaj walked up the steps. Minaj also made a sweet gesture of friendship while giving her acceptance speech for the award.

“Ariana Grande, my baby,” Minaj said while giving thanks for her award. “I’m so proud of you. I’m so freaking proud of you, Ariana.” Grande most recently appeared on Minaj’s Queen track “Bed,” while Minaj was featured on Grande’s Sweetener song, “The Light Is Coming.”