Pop newcomer Hayley Kiyoko took home her first Moon person trophy after winning “Push Artist of the Year” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

The “Push Artist of the Year” is a new category that MTV debuted this year to highlight artists like Kiyoko. Other nominees include Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, Chloe x Halle and Tee Grizzley.

Upon winning, the California native couldn’t contain her excitement, sharing all of her exuberant feelings with a heartfelt declaration.

“This validates any queer woman of color that you can follow your dreams.”

It appears Kiyoko was manifesting her win earlier as well, if her tweet ahead of the show indicates anything.