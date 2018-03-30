5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

It starts with a delicate acoustic chord. Then we get a beat, a voice, and a drop. Sometimes, as the mysterious L.A.-based singer and producer Michl proves on “Better With You,” that’s all you really need to make a good track. Popular producer Mura Masa came in for an assist on this new release, and it’s a good combination: Mura Masa’s electronic beats are an ideal contrast with the resonant quaver of Michl’s voice. Michl keeps a low profile — no press photos, no interviews. But none of that matters when you’ve racked up over 100 million streams on the strength of a few atmospheric, precise alt-pop songs like “Better With You,” which heralds a debut album to come and, maybe, a few more details about the artist himself.