Two runaway goats wandering the tracks of the New York City subway created unexpected delays for commuters on Monday morning.

The goats were spotted roaming between the Fort Hamilton Parkway and 8th Avenue stops on the N line in Brooklyn just before 11 a.m. And while they initially didn’t disrupt M.T.A. service, their progress eventually forced southbound N trains to be diverted to the D line.

“A new one for us (we think): Two goats are roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn,” the NYCT subway tweeted after being alerted to the goats’ presence. “They’re safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run. We’ll keep you posted.”

The saga came to an end around 1 p.m. when the two “baaaaaad boys” were tranquilized and captured.

“UPDATE: goats in custody – tranquilized and still snoozing when our officers handed them over to specialists at Animal Care Center,” NYPD transit tweeted.