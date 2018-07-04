Video footage shows the remarkable moment a group of Boston train passengers rushed to help a woman whose leg got caught in a gap between the train and the platform.

On Monday, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials released surveillance footage of the June 25 incident. The footage shows a woman coming off the Orange Line Train at the Mass. Ave. Station in Boston and falling into the gap between the train and platform.

Fellow passengers immediately crowd around her to help free her and seconds later about a dozen bystanders push the train, tilting it enough to allow the woman to break free.

According to the Boston Globe, after being freed, the woman begged onlookers to not call an ambulance because “it’s $3,000, I can’t afford that.”

According to a police report, the woman was taken to Boston Medical Center with a serious laceration that exposed the bone on her left thigh. EMS arrived and immediately bandaged up her leg before transporting her.

Police said the gap was 5 inches wide.