Admiral Who Led Bin Laden Raid Tells President Trump to Revoke His Security Clearance, Too
June 28: Vice Adm. William H. McRaven, nominated to be admiral and commander, U.S. Special Operations Command; during the Senate Armed Services hearing on his nomination.
By Billy Perrigo
8:24 AM EDT

The Navy admiral who oversaw the 2011 mission to kill Osama Bin Laden has criticized President Donald Trump for revoking former CIA director John Brennan’s security clearance – saying the President has “humiliated” and “divided” America.

Retired Adm. William H. McRaven, a former Navy SEAL and commander of Joint Special Operations Command, wrote an open letter in the Washington Post Thursday in which he asked Trump to revoke his security clearance, as well. McRaven adds to the growing chorus of criticism over Trump’s targeting of Brennan and other former intelligence and security officials who have spoken out against him.

On Thursday and early Friday, 13 former intelligence chiefs – including former CIA director General David Petraeus and former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates – released a statement backing Brennan and calling Trump’s attacks “ill-considered and unprecedented.”

McRaven, in his letter in the Post, said Brennan was “one of the finest public servants I have ever known,” adding that he “would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency.”

He added: “Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation.”

The White House announced Wednesday that Trump had revoked Brennan’s security clearance, with the President citing “erratic conduct” and “outrageous allegations.” Brennan hit back on Thursday, saying that his involvement in the investigation into Russian involvement in Trump’s 2016 election victory was the reason for his dismissal.

Trump said he was also considering revoking security clearance for others, including former FBI Director James Comey, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

All of the names on Trump’s list have either been publicly critical of him, or were involved in the investigation of the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Below is the full text of the letter signed by 13 former senior intelligence officials:

As former senior intelligence officials, we feel compelled to respond in the wake of the ill-considered and unprecedented remarks and actions by the White House regarding the removal of John Brennan’s security clearances. We know John to be an enormously talented, capable, and patriotic individual who devoted his adult life to the service of this nation. Insinuations and allegations of wrongdoing on the part of Brennan while in office are baseless. Since leaving government service John has chosen to speak out sharply regarding what he sees as threats to our national security. Some of the undersigned have done so as well. Others among us have elected to take a different course and be more circumspect in our public pronouncements. Regardless, we all agree that the president’s action regarding John Brennan and the threats of similar action against other former officials has nothing to do with who should and should not hold security clearances – and everything to do with an attempt to stifle free speech. You don’t have to agree with what John Brennan says (and, again, not all of us do) to agree with his right to say it, subject to his obligation to protect classified information. We have never before seen the approval or removal of security clearances used as a political tool, as was done in this case. Beyond that, this action is quite clearly a signal to other former and current officials. As individuals who have cherished and helped preserve the right of Americans to free speech – even when that right has been used to criticize us – that signal is inappropriate and deeply regrettable. Decisions on security clearances should be based on national security concerns and not political views.

William H. Webster, former Director of Central Intelligence (1987-1991)

Robert M. Gates, former Director of Central Intelligence (1991-1993)

George J. Tenet, former Director of Central Intelligence (1997-2004)

Porter J. Goss, former Director of Central Intelligence, (2005-2006)

General Michael V. Hayden, USAF, Ret., former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2006-2009)

Leon E. Panetta, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2009-2011)

General David H. Petraeus, USA, Ret., former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2011-2012)

James R. Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence (2010-2017)

John E. McLaughlin, former Deputy Director of Central Intelligence (2000-2004)

Stephen R. Kappes, former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2006-2010)

Michael J. Morell, former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2010-2013)

Avril Haines, former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2013-2015)

David S. Cohen, former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2015-2017)

