Former CIA Director John Brennan says he believes President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russians and that the president revoked his security clearance to “silence others who might dare to challenge him.”

In an opinion piece published in The New York Times on Thursday, Brennan cited press reports as evidence that Trump’s claims of no collusion were “hogwash.” He said the only question now is whether the collusion that took place “constituted criminally liable conspiracy.”

Trump on Wednesday revoked Brennan’s security clearance and defended the move by saying he believes Brennan is responsible for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Brennan wrote: “Trump clearly has become more desperate to protect himself and those close to him, which is why he made the politically motivated decision to revoke my security clearance in an attempt to scare into silence others who might dare to challenge him.”