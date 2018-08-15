After filming a special hour-long Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney in his hometown of Liverpool, James Corden decided to give the Beatle a tour of his own personal sanctuary: The Late Late Show production office.

“Everybody loved being in your childhood home, seeing the place where you first became a huge success,” Corden explained. “So I thought I’d return the favor and show you the place where I first became a huge success.”

Unfortunately for the late-night host, McCartney was less than impressed by Corden waxing nostalgic over the time there was no paper in the copy machine, introducing him to an accountant who he thought was named Paul, and demonstrating the proper ratio of peanut butter to almond butter to jelly in a sandwich.

“James, is this what you had me fly all the way out to L.A. for?” McCartney justifiably wondered.

Watch the full clip below.