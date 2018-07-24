The Beatles album Abbey Road was released 49 years ago and Paul McCartney marked the occasion by doing a one-man recreation of its iconic album cover.

The singer posted a video of his casual stroll across the road his band made famous on his official Instagram account. Lucky fans who were on hand to witness the historical reenactment cheered him on as he made his way across the crosswalk.

The original album photo was taken on August 8, 1969 outside of EMI Studios in Abbey Road. It featured McCartney and his fellow Beatles—John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr—crossing the now-famous road. The album doesn’t officially turn 49 until September 26, but McCartney was at the studio on Abbey Road to play a secret show of songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album, Egypt Station, and took advantage of the opportunity.

His daughters were apparently both on hand to witness the road crossing. McCartney’s daughter Mary also shared a video with the caption: “Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road” showing that McCartney patiently waited for a van to pass before using the crosswalk.

McCartney’s other daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, got in on the fun, too. She posted a video with her father and actress Liv Tyler goofing around inside the famed studio, using Tyler’s name to recreate McCartney’s James Bond theme “Live and Let Die” which was performed by his other former band, Wings.