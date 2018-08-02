Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s nuptials isn’t the only Royal Wedding this year; Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie of York, will also be tying the knot this October to her fiancee Jack Brooksbank, something the princess is taking in stride.

In a rare interview with British Vogue, Princess Eugenie shared that she won’t be letting pre-wedding stress get to her.

“I’m not stressed at all,” she said. “It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.”

The princess, who just joined Instagram in March, emphasized the importance of keeping things sincere especially because she grew up in the spotlight.

“It’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image, but it’s important that it’s real. We’re real,” she said.

Princess Eugenie also shared that part of her wedding planning includes ensuring that her wedding will be plastic-free, part of her mission to make her whole life plastic-free and more earth-friendly.