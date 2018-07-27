Jimmy Kimmel is still having a lot of fun with the Donald Trump’s latest latest news about the President.

Not only did the late night talk show host turn the surreptitious recording of Trump’s discussion of a payment with longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen into a mob movie, but now he has put together a greatest hits collection of sorts.

On Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the talk show host explained that there were “more tapes to be heard and shared with friends.”

“Investigators have more than 100 audio recordings of Michael Cohen chatting with and about Donald Trump,” Kimmel said, explaining that Cohen allegedly recorded meetings on the voice memo app on his iPhone instead of taking notes. “I’m starting to think Trump doesn’t hire all the best people,” he joked, laughing.

Kimmel wrapped up his monologue with a promo for a brand new collection of products: “Trump on Tape: The Complete Collection,” featuring some of Trump’s greatest hits including tracks like “Where the Hell Is My Coke?” and “Moved on Her Like a B-tch.”