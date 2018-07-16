Serena Williams competed in her 30th Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon this weekend, in a re-match of the 2016 Wimbledon final when she defeated Angelique Kerber. While Williams didn’t win in their most recent face-off, the fact that she was in the tennis competition’s final a mere ten months after giving birth to to her daughter Alexis Olympia is an impressive feat in and of itself. Particularly as her pregnancy and birth led to a number of health issues, including a pulmonary embolism and multiple surgeries.

While Williams lost to Kerber, she was still surprised by her performance, noting in a post-game interview that she “didn’t expect to do this well in my fourth tournament back.” After the final, Williams took to Twitter to express her appreciation for her fans with a shout-out to all moms. She wrote that the “past 2 weeks was a sound for all moms” whether they choose to “stay home” or work, adding “you can do it you really can! I’m not any better or diff than any of you all.”

Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian took to Twitter to express his awe at his wife’s accomplishment. He noted that after her pregnancy lead to a pulmonary embolism that nearly cost Williams her life.