Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Already Awesome With Kids and This Is Proof

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed off how at ease they are with kids during a visit to Dublin’s Croke Park on Wednesday.

After meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as well as President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyneto on the second day of their whirlwind trip to Ireland, the royal newlyweds spent some time interacting with young fans.

Cameras captured Meghan becoming fast friends with a toddler who looked to have a keen interest in her hair, seeming to show that the Duchess of Sussex is already great with children. Meanwhile, Harry was spotted beaming at this interaction before making a pal of his own, who he allowed to playfully tug on his beard.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet Walter Cullen, aged 3 at Croke Park, home of Ireland's largest sporting organisation, the Gaelic Athletic Association on July 11, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

And for those wondering when Harry and Meghan plan on having a child of their own, it seems as though you won’t have to wait too long.

“You know, one step at a time,” Harry said in an interview following the couple’s November engagement. “Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”