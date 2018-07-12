Here Are the 2018 Emmy Nominations

After a year off, Game of Thrones returns to the Emmys for a particularly competitive best drama race. HBO’s marquee drama is eligible once again for Emmys gold and will round out a packed category that includes The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Americans, Westworld Stranger Things and This Is Us. The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold announced the Emmy nominations on Thursday, including those in the competitive drama category.
With Veep on a production break, the comedy category is wide-open. Donald Glover’s acclaimed Atlanta looks to be the frontrunner, though Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a nostalgic series about a female comedian in the 1950s, could ride its Golden Globes wins to victory.
In the acting categories, Sandra Oh made history by becoming the first Asian actor to be nominated in the Best Actress category for her turn as an obsessed detective BBC America’s Killing Eve. She’ll compete against two women vying for their final chance at Emmys gold in their respective series: Claire Foy, who will pass on the role of Queen Elizabeth II to Olivia Colman for The Crown’s third season, and Keri Russell, the long-overlooked star of critical darling The Americans.
Netflix also made history, beating out HBO for the most Emmy nominations for the first time in 17 years. But HBO’s Game of Thrones remained the most nominated show with 22 nods.
Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the 70th Emmy Awards Sept. 17 on NBC. Here are all the nominees:
Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Americans
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Limited Series or Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Laura Dern, The Tale
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Bandera, Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Vesace: American Crime Story
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman Show
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Writing for a Drama Series
Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, “Barbershop,” Atlanta
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry
Liz Sarnoff, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry
Alec Berg, “Fifty-One Percent,” Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Writing for a Variety Series
Children’s Program
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Alexa & Katie
Fuller House
Star Wars Rebela
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Cinematography
Twin Peaks
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Choreography
Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance
Christopher Scott, So You Think You Can Dance
Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance
Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance
Chloe Arnold, The Late Late Show With James Corden
Choreography for a Limited Series or Movie
Kramer Morgenthau, Farenheit 451
Mathias Herndl, Genius: Picasso
Steven Meizler, Godless
PJ Dillon, The Alienist