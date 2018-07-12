Here Are the 2018 Emmy Nominations

After a year off, Game of Thrones returns to the Emmys for a particularly competitive best drama race. HBO’s marquee drama is eligible once again for Emmys gold and will round out a packed category that includes The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Americans, Westworld Stranger Things and This Is Us. The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold announced the Emmy nominations on Thursday, including those in the competitive drama category.

With Veep on a production break, the comedy category is wide-open. Donald Glover’s acclaimed Atlanta looks to be the frontrunner, though Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a nostalgic series about a female comedian in the 1950s, could ride its Golden Globes wins to victory.

In the acting categories, Sandra Oh made history by becoming the first Asian actor to be nominated in the Best Actress category for her turn as an obsessed detective BBC America’s Killing Eve. She’ll compete against two women vying for their final chance at Emmys gold in their respective series: Claire Foy, who will pass on the role of Queen Elizabeth II to Olivia Colman for The Crown’s third season, and Keri Russell, the long-overlooked star of critical darling The Americans.

Netflix also made history, beating out HBO for the most Emmy nominations for the first time in 17 years. But HBO’s Game of Thrones remained the most nominated show with 22 nods.

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the 70th Emmy Awards Sept. 17 on NBC. Here are all the nominees:

Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Americans

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Limited Series or Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Laura Dern, The Tale

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Bandera, Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Vesace: American Crime Story

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracy Ullman Show

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Writing for a Drama Series

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, “Barbershop,” Atlanta

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry

Liz Sarnoff, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry

Alec Berg, “Fifty-One Percent,” Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Writing for a Variety Series

Children’s Program

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Alexa & Katie

Fuller House

Star Wars Rebela

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Cinematography

Twin Peaks

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Choreography

Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance

Christopher Scott, So You Think You Can Dance

Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance

Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance

Chloe Arnold, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Choreography for a Limited Series or Movie

Kramer Morgenthau, Farenheit 451

Mathias Herndl, Genius: Picasso

Steven Meizler, Godless

PJ Dillon, The Alienist