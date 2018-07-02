Chrissy Teigen Brought Her Son to Immigration March

When it comes to political activism, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend believe in starting them young. Teigen shared a photo of herself on Instagram on stage at the Families Belong Together march in Los Angeles on Saturday wearing her 6-week-old son, Miles, while giving a speech protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. In the Instagram post, Teigen wrote: “baby’s first rally. #keepfamiliestogether.”

“I’m incredibly proud to be the daughter of an immigrant,” Teigen said in the speech, according to People. “My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand and she never lets me forget it.” She added that “America at its best is big, beautiful and diverse, like our great city of Los Angeles.” Teigen and Miles weren’t the only family members on hand for the rally, Legend also appeared on stage to perform his new song, “Preach.”

Teigen and Legend are among the many celebrities that supported the Families Belong Together march, including Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, and Selena Gomez. They were among the thousands of people who gathered at an estimated 700 Families Belong Together marches across the country on Saturday to protest.

Trump’s “zero tolerance policy” has led officials to separate more than 2,000 children from their parents as they tried to enter the country illegally, most of them fleeing turmoil in their home countries.