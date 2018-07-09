Today’s the big day: the christening of Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, son of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Cambridge Prince William.

The christening is the first public event for Prince Louis since his April 23 birth in London. For the religious ceremony at St. James’s Palace, also in London, all eyes will be on that sure-to-be-elaborate Prince Louis christening gown, plus his royal parents Kate Middleton and Prince William, as they accompany him to the event at the Chapel Royal.

Like his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte before him, Louis’s christening will be his official introduction to the Church of England as he gets baptized into the faith. The event will be presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby; he’s the same Archbishop, in fact, who recently married Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and also baptized George and Charlotte at their ceremonies. And Prince Louis will be decked out in the same historic christening gown his siblings also donned for their days, the palace confirmed on Monday.

As crowds gather at the central London royal residence, they’ll be on the lookout for sightings of Louis’s siblings and aunt and uncle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are scheduled to attend, as well as his grandfather Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. His great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh will not be showing up.

Besides the immediate family and siblings, the royals will also be joined for the ceremony by the young Prince Louis’s six godparents. The palace shared Monday morning prior to the christening that those godparents will be Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton.

As for the service itself, William and Kate selected two hymns, two lessons (from St. Mark and Ephesians, read by two of the godparents-to-be) and two “anthems” to celebrate little Louis, including a traditional Welsh lullaby and a song composed for their own 2011 wedding called “This is the day which the Lord hath made,” as the royal website outlined in a Monday update.

Watch below as the day unfolds.