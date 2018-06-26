Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Cracked Up at Prince Harry's Self-Deprecating Joke

Whether he’s joking about a disruptive bee or his own red hair, Prince Harry knows how to liven up a royal event with a little humor.

And the Queen’s Young Leaders event at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening was no exception. As his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, watched Prince Harry’s remarks at the podium in front of the young honorees, the Duke of Sussex peppered some humor into his opener.

“I am committed to supporting the legacy of the Queen’s young leaders and the 1.4 billion Commonwealth youth. I guess you could say you’re stuck with me,” he cracked with a chuckle.

Cue a giggly scene for the Queen and Meghan who were all smiles and laughs.

He continued: “I, together with my wife Meghan, look forward to convening young people from around The Commonwealth to hear your ideas, work with you to build platforms for you to collaborate and form partnerships, and continue to meet with many of you as we travel around in our work on behalf of The Royal Family. We look forward to meeting many of you this evening—but we also hope to see you in action in your home countries someday too.”

Now in its fourth year, the program recognizes young people making strides when it comes to a wide variety of issues from the climate to mental health.

