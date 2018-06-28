Dale Earnhardt Jr. may have retired from NASCAR, but he still knows how to race. The former driver stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday night and accepted host Jimmy Fallon’s challenge to race around the studio on coolers that had been transformed into riding scooters.

Earnhardt Jr. hit the race track prepared to win, wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with his late father Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s No. 3 Chevrolet car on it, along with a beer helmet on his head. Fallon in his suit-and-tie combo looked hopelessly out of place and under-prepared for taking on the racing champ, even though it was his team that came up with the ridiculous race. Earnhardt Jr. quickly proved his racing chops, making his way through the studio’s halls and neatly avoiding obstacles like beach balls, kids with water guns, and a barbecue set-up. Fallon never stood a chance as Earnhardt Jr. who easily crossed the finish line ahead of Fallon.

Of course, Earnhardt Jr. had a lot more to lose than Fallon. It would have been pretty embarrassing if the 26-time NASCAR winner had lost a race to a late night talk show host. If he had lost it would have given his co-workers a lot to tease him about when he takes over as an official NASCAR race day analyst on NBC.