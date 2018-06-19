Leave it to Killmonger to deliver a devastating one-liner when you least expect it.

After taking the stage to accept the award for Best Villain at Monday night’s MTV Movie Awards, Michael B. Jordan—who won for playing the fan-favorite rival of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther—joked that he never expected to go home with the Golden Popcorn trophy.

“I’m shocked that I won this award for Best Villain,” he opened his speech. “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

Roseanne Barr recently came under fire for posting a racist tweet that compared former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett to Planet of the Apes. ABC cancelled its Roseanne reboot in the wake of the tweet which stated that if “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby,” it would be Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran.

Fans of Jordan were quick to go to bat for his dig at the former sitcom star.