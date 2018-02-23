Michael B. Jordan’s charismatic turn as villain Erik Killmonger in Black Panther has commanded the collective attention of the Internet, some of who have taken it upon themselves to do extensive research into how Jordan lives his life off-camera, which has prompted a response from the actor himself.

In an interview last year with Vogue, Jordan revealed that he shares a home with his parents and that he’d love to visit Tokyo, Japan because he loves anime, two facts that a Twitter user slyly pointed out might not be as endearing if they hadn’t come from the charming Fruitvale Station actor.

As might be expected, the tweet went viral, catching the attention of Jordan himself, who had a pithy clap back to the tweet of his own.

Jordan set the record straight on not only his height and the circumstances of his home, but also staunchly defended his love of anime.

And less anyone not take his investment in the world of anime seriously, Jordan doubled down on his defense of it.

Looks like it’s not only Killmonger who’s got people in their feelings.