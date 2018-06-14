Sean Spicer's Next Job Is at a Pro-Trump Super PAC

Sean Spicer has landed his next job at a Super PAC that backs his former boss.

The former White House press secretary will serve as a spokesman and senior adviser for America First Action, a super PAC dedicated to backing candidates who support the Trump Administration. As a super PAC, the organization is prohibited from officially coordinating with the administration and political campaigns, but is unrestrained in the amount of money it can receive in contributions.

“Only a select few will ever fully understand the pressure, privilege, and responsibility that come with standing at the Presidential press podium,” Brian Walsh, the President of America First, said in a statement. “Sean’s unparalleled political experience, communications savvy, and strong commitment to this administration’s agenda make him an invaluable addition to our organization.”

Spicer replaces Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, who left America First to join Vice President Mike Pence’s political action committee last month to focus on the upcoming midterm elections.

“[Spicer’s hiring] deepens the bench, especially after losing Lewandowski to the campaign,” said Dan Eberhart, a Republican fundraiser and senior policy adviser to America First.

Spicer will mark his tenure at the organization by appearing at its inaugural summit, which will take place in Washington, D.C., next week, where he will introduce former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, moderate a roundtable and deliver remarks.

“I am honored to join a team whose mission is to help fulfill the President’s promises to the American people, while helping elect officials who will do the same,” Spicer said in a statement.

Spicer, who served as Communications Director for the Republican National Committee before joining the Trump Administration, left the White House last August. While his tenure there was controversial and marked by sparring with the press, he also became something of a national celebrity following actress Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of him on “Saturday Night Live.” In that time, he wrote a book, “The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President,” which will be released in July, and participated in a fellowship at Harvard University.