The world and the Beyhive may now be able to breathe a sigh of relief because Tiffany Haddish has finally given people a hint to go with her who bit Beyoncé saga.

The Girls Trip actress appeared to indicate that the Beyhive was onto something with the hunch that actor Sanaa Lathan was the culprit behind Beyoncé’s face bite in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter .

In the interview, the author names Lathan as the most speculated person who bit Beyoncé, to which Haddish offered this response: “I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me,” Haddish said. “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

When speculation about who bit Beyoncé first started this year, Lathan’s name was thrown into the mix, Lathan took to her Twitter to shut down her accusers.

She later doubled down on her innocence in an interview with Health Magazine.

“I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with,” Lathan said. “Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll. I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that—to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy.”

Lathan’s representatives did not respond to a request for a comment on this story.