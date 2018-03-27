For reasons that are unknown to Tiffany Haddish and the entire world, an unsavory culprit bit Beyoncé’s face last year at an after-party following a December Jay Z concert in 2017.

According to Haddish, who’s been spilling the tea in interviews since the incident (where Haddish herself almost got into an altercation with this dastardly biter who she says not only had the audacity to bite Beyoncé but to tell Haddish to stop dancing,) the individual is an actress who was “doing the mostest.”

Armed with this information, the Internet put their sleuthing skills to work, compiling a list of potential suspects with remarkable speed and acumen and creating the hashtag, #WhoBitBeyoncé — although following their thorough investigation into the case of “Becky with the good hair,” should we really be surprised?

The list included Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan, two actresses who took to their social media to emphatically dispute accusations that they were responsible for biting Beyoncé’s face.

However, the Internet wasn’t done with their investigation yet, including noted BeyHive member and social media MVP, Chrissy Teigen.

After an emotional roller coaster, it appears that Teigen found out who the real perpetrator was, but stayed mum on the subject.

Haddish was also coy about the subject, but she did confirm that it was definitely not Taraji P. Henson.

#WhoBitBeyoncé watch continues.