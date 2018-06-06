In what should have come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Rihanna showed up to the world premiere of Ocean’s 8 looking criminally flawless.

Decked out in a ruffled metallic purple one-shoulder Givenchy gown paired with strappy purple heels, a BVLGARI watch and earrings, and a jeweled purple clutch, Rih—who plays a hacker known as Nine Ball in the forthcoming heist flick—couldn’t be missed on the red carpet at New York’s Alice Tully Hall.

Of course, she wasn’t the only star of the Ocean’s 11 all-female reboot who put on a show Tuesday night. Fellow cast members Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina and Anne Hathaway also all rocked looks that commanded attention at the star-studded event—giving people cause to get even more hype for the movie.

“I’d watch Ocean’s 8 if it were just all the actresses naming movies they were underrated in,” tweeted one excited fan. “‘Hi, it’s me Cate Blanchett, go see The Gift.’ ‘Hey guys, it’s me, Anne Hathaway, my phone call in Brokeback Mountain is the most heartbreaking part.'”

See some photos of Rihanna below.