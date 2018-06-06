It’s a long-standing tradition that Super Bowl champions are invited to the White House to meet the president. This year, though, Donald Trump rescinded the invitation to the reigning champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. Trump canceled the visit from the Eagles, because some players “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem,” he said in a statement Monday evening.

There’s just a small thing that Colbert wanted the president to consider one thing about his rescinded invitation to the Super Bowl champions. “Here’s the thing: no Eagles players took a knee or stayed in the locker room during the anthem last season,” Colbert pointed out on Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show. “So Donald Trump is blaming a group of black guys for something they didn’t do. They’ll have to rename the Eagles the ‘Central Park 53’.” The last jab was a reference to the fact that Trump believes that the five black and Hispanic teenagers who became known as the “Central Park Five” are guilty, despite their exoneration.

Colbert also called out Fox News, who “never lets the truth get in the way of a good story” ran images of the Eagles’ players taking a knee alongside a story about the rescinded invitation. That wasn’t what the picture showed, though. “Eagles tight end Zach Ertz pointed out on Twitter that was actually footage of him ‘praying before games with his teammates well before the anthem.’ Come on, look, look. It‘s an honest mistake: Fox News also thought this picture was Jesus calling a touchdown!”