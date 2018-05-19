Ten people died and at least another 10 were wounded when a gunman allegedly opened fire on an art class at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday, authorities said.

The suspected shooter has been identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at the school. He turned himself over to authorities, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and is being held at Galveston County Jail on capital murder charges.

Santa Fe Independent School District Superintendent Leigh Wall wrote in a letter to parents that eight students and two teachers were killed in the attack. Here’s what we know so far about some of the victims.

Sabika Sheikh

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm Sabika Sheikh was killed [Friday] in the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas,” a State Department official told TIME. “Sabika was in the United States on the State Department-sponsored Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program. We send our deepest condolences to Sabika’s family and friends. [U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan] Hale is reaching out to the family.”

Sheikh was due home in about three weeks to celebrate the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, her father reportedly told the Associated Press.

Cynthia Tisdale

Family members of Tisdale, a substitute teacher at the school, confirmed that she was among those killed in the attack, the AP reports. Tisdale, a mother of three and grandmother of eight, was married to her husband for close to 40 years, the AP reports.

Tisdale’s niece’s fiancé told the AP that, “Words don’t explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people.”

Shana Fisher

Fisher, a student at Santa Fe High School, was in the school’s art room during the shooting, according to a tweet posted by her aunt, Candi Thurman. Fisher, who had just turned 16, “loved life and her dog Kallie,” her mother told the Houston Chronicle. “She had a lot of love in her heart.”

Angelique Ramirez

“With a broken heart and a soul that just can’t process all this right now, I have to announce my niece was one of the fatalities,” Ramirez’ aunt, Sylvia Pritchett, posted on Facebook. Ramirez’ friends and family described her as a “compassionate and funny,” and “a loving older sister with a contagious smile,” the New York Times reports.

Kimberly Vaughan

Vaughan was in her first-period art class when the shooting began, her mother, Rhonda Hart, wrote on Facebook, the New York Times reports. In a separate post, Hart called for better gun control and urged her followers to call their senators.

Chris Stone

Stone, who had two older sisters, was a devoted sibling, his father, also named Christopher, told the New York Times. “Being a brother was his best job,” his father said. “He was always there if someone needed someone to listen or some cheering up.”

The 17-year-old played on Santa Fe’s football team, Buzzfeed News reports. A friend described him to Buzzfeed as a “nice, outgoing kid” who would “do anything for anyone.”

Another friend told Buzzfeed that, “Everybody loved him. There’s nothing bad you can say about Chris.”

Rome Shubert

Sophomore baseball player Rome Shubert was among the wounded, according to a tweet he posted Friday. Shubert wrote that he was shot in the back of the head, but was “completely okay” and in stable condition. KHOU 11 reporter Levi Ismail added in a separate tweet that Shubert was released from the hospital after only around four hours.

John Barnes

Barnes, a retired Houston police officer and Santa Fe school resource officer, was reportedly shot in the arm while trying to apprehend the gunman. The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston initially said Barnes was in critical condition, but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo later told KHOU 11 that Barnes is “hanging in there.”