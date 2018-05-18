Active Shooter Reported at Santa Fe High School in Texas

Santa Fe High School in Texas is on lockdown following reports of an active shooter at the school Friday morning.

Santa Fe Independent School District confirmed an “active shooter” in a post on the school’s official Facebook page.

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available,” the message said.

An emergency dispatcher for Santa Fe police confirmed to TIME that officers were on scene at the school but provided no other details.

Santa Fe is about 35 miles southeast of Houston. Harrison County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his deputies were en route to assist officers in Santa Fe, which is next door in Galveston County.

Unconfirmed reports emerged on social media that students were hiding out in classrooms amid gunfire in the building.

There are no details yet on possible injuries.