Former President Jimmy Carter delivered the commencement address at Liberty University on Saturday, urging graduates to let “life, freedom and an opportunity to live a completely successful life” guide them into their next chapter.

“Every one of us decides, ‘This is the kind of person I choose to be,’” Carter told graduates of the Virginia school. “We’re the ones who decide, ‘Do I hate or am I filled with love … do I think only about myself or do I care for others?’ … There are no limits to our ambitions as human beings.”

The 39th president also worked in a subtle jab at current President Donald Trump, after noting that the record-setting graduating class of nearly 20,200 was even larger than the one that heard Trump deliver the school’s commencement address last year.

“I don’t know if President Trump would admit that,” Carter said, apparently referring to the much-disputed crowd size estimate from Trump’s inauguration.

The Christian university’s president, Jerry Falwell Jr., has long been a vocal Trump supporter. Nonetheless, the decision to host him as commencement speaker last year divided students at the school.

Trump’s Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, was set to speak at the ceremony for Liberty University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine later on Saturday.

Watch Carter’s speech in the video below.

