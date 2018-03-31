Former President Jimmy Carter didn’t mince words when talk turned to President Donald Trump on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday.

After asking Carter about his good-guy image, Colbert asked the 93-year-old if he was too nice to be president.

“Does America want kind of a jerk as president?” Colbert asked.

“Apparently, from this recent election year,” Carter responded. “I never knew it before.”

He got in another jab when Colbert asked about the one quality a president must have.

“I used to think it was to tell the truth,” Carter said, “but I’ve changed my mind lately.”

Carter, who stopped by the Late Show to promote his new book, Faith, also told Colbert that he prays for Trump.

“I pray that he’ll be a good president and that he’ll keep our country at peace and that he’ll refrain from using nuclear weapons and that he will promote human rights,” Carter said. “So, yeah, I pray for him.”

See Carter’s full interview in the video above.