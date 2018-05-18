Read President Trump's Remarks on the Texas School Shooting

President Donald Trump addressed the shooting at a Texas high school on Friday that left eight to 10 people dead, calling it a “very sad day.”

Speaking before a summit on prison reform at the White House, Trump expressed sympathy for the victims and called on government to act to prevent more school shootings. His comments come three months after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. After Parkland, Trump put forth a school safety plan that advocated for various gun proposals including strengthening background checks, banning bump stocks and arming teachers.

Earlier, he tweeted his condolences about the shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, which is southwest of Houston.

You can read a full transcript of Trump’s comments on the Texas shooting below.