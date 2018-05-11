These Were the Most Popular Baby Names of 2017

The Social Security Administration has released its official list of the most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2017 — and there are a few “famous” names in the mix.

Emma was the most popular girls baby name in 2017, but whether that is in any way connected to Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in La La Land, is unclear. The name Emma is the most popular baby name for girls for four years running.

Ava — the name of the director AvaDuVernay, who made TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2017 and is also the first black woman to direct a film nominated for a Best Picture Oscar — features in third position on the list of girls’ names. Emma, Olivia and Ava were also the three most popular names for girls in 2016.

As for the boys, Liam, Noah and William have remained in the top three positions — although Liam has replaced Noah in position number one. The name Liam, which is originally Irish, means “strong-willed warrior and protector,” according to BabyCenter.com. There are a fair few famous Liams, including Taken star Liam Neeson, actor Liam Hemsworth and former One Direction star Liam Payne.

Here are the full lists of the 10 most popular boys’ and girls’ names for 2017:

The 10 most popular baby names for girls:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Mia

8. Amelia

7. Charlotte

9. Evelyn

10. Abigail

The 10 most popular baby names for boys:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Logan

6. Benjamin

7. Mason

8. Elijah

9. Oliver

10. Jacob