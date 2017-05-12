Here Are the Most Popular Baby Names of 2016

Noah and Emma were the most popular baby names in 2016 — the third year in a row that both names have held the top spot on the government's annual list, federal officials revealed Friday.

The Social Security Administration released new data about last year’s top names for newborns, which also included Liam, Olivia, William, Ava, Elijah and Harper. The federal report includes figures on how common each name was across the country.

Read More: Find Out What Your Name Would Be if You Were Born Today

Here is the full top 10 list for boys:

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. William

4. Mason

5. James

6. Benjamin

7. Jacob

8. Michael

9. Elijah

10. Ethan

Here is the full top 10 list for girls:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Sophia

5. Isabella

6. Mia

7. Charlotte

8. Abigail

9. Emily

10. Harper