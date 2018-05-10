Back in March, Kensington Palace announced that the Armed Forces would play a special role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.

Prince Harry, known as Capt. Wales in the Army, served as a helicopter pilot with the 662 Squadron, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps in Afghanistan. While these men have served in the Armed Forces, some of the selected 250 soldiers are feeling the pressure, according to BBC.

Capt. William Calder told BBC it was a “stunned surprise” to learn he would be participating in the royal wedding at Windsor. Currently he’s feeling “a little bit nervous.” Capt. Calder said many of the nerves involved being “front and center” during the royal salute because “the Queen and the senior members of the royal family will be stepping out the door right beside us.” Nerves aside, Capt. Calder told BBC his family is “pretty excited.” Other soldiers who served with Prince Harry told the BBC they will feel a sense of “pride of place” as they participate in the ceremony outside St. George’s Chapel.

Capt. Calder has only met Prince Harry once, but described him as a genial Army comrade. Upon meeting him that first time, Capt. Calder said, “I knew he looked familiar, finally it dawned on me it was Prince Harry and of course he was utterly natural and charming and friendly and just like any other officer in the regiment.”