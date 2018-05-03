Snarky superhero Deadpool made quite a coup by convincing Celine Dion — a superhero in her own right — to contribute to the soundtrack for the Deadpool 2 movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular character. The new song, called “Ashes,” is a powerfully emotional ballad about overcoming pain to rise again. (“Let beauty come out of ashes,” is the chorus refrain.)

So naturally, the music video must involve some equally heartfelt visuals. Cue Deadpool — or at least a dancer dressed up in Deadpool’s signature costume and high heels — coming onstage to accompany Dion’s singing with an expressive interpretive dance routine. There are high kicks. There are stylized twirls. There are moments spent rolling around on the floor.

At the end of it, Reynolds-as-Deadpool pops up to applaud Dion. “That was amazing, that was the most beautiful performance I’ve ever seen in my life!” he tells her — but it’s not quite right. “We need to do it again. Well, it’s too good. This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic,” he insists. “You’re at like an 11, we need to get you down to a five, five and a half tops. Just phone it in.”

To hear Dion’s dismissive comeback, watch the video above.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters May 18. The soundtrack also includes another original song from Diplo, French Montana and Lil Pump.