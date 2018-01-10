Celine Dion is grace embodied. Consider: during a recent performance of her popular Las Vegas show, the iconic vocalist was disrupted onstage when a fan managed to get past security and, in seemingly inebriated fashion, stumble to Dion.

But instead of reacting with fear or getting security to remove the interloper, Dion’s magnanimity prevailed. She embraced the fan and delivered a sermon of sorts on humanity and what we share.

“Let me tell you something: I’m glad you came up onstage tonight,” Dion tells the fan in video from the evening. “I bet you just wanted to come closer to me. But you know what? I’m glad you came closer to me.” She then sings a few bars of “I love you, you love me.” When the fan resists being removed by a besuited security member — “Don’t touch me!” she interjects, taking Dion’s mic — Dion remains totally unperturbed.

“Look me in the eyes. Do you see my heart?” she asks soulfully as the fan does a little dance. “2018, we’re going to make a change… you know what? We’ve got something in common. We’ve got babies that we love, and we’re going to fight for them. And we’re wearing gold. That’s a sign. Are you ready to party with me tonight?” The two embrace, and after some maneuvering with security, is led off.

“Some people go through a lot. And some people need to talk,” Dion then adds, addressing her crowd. “And I want to say thank you to all of you. Because for maybe five minutes, we had given this lady a moment to talk,” she went on, before also expressing her gratitude for her security team and the crowd’s patience. It’s a master class in managing surprise with compassionate poise. Celine Dion: still a legend.