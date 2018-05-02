Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Proved Kids Don't Know How to Tell Time Anymore

Some schools in England started replacing all the analog clocks with digital ones in April because students were complaining that they had no idea what time it was.

These reports truly concerned Jimmy Kimmel, who took the issue to the streets on Tuesday’s night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“Schools in England are removing analog clocks from classrooms because kids can’t tell time anymore,” Kimmel said. “They only understand digital clocks. I have a feeling we have the same problem here.”

To test his theory, he sent a crew out onto the streets of Los Angeles to present actual children with actual clocks with a simple question for the kids: what time is it?

And it proved to be a tough question. Almost all of the kids didn’t know how to tell time, but many of them came up with creative guesses for Kimmel’s team. One kid answered “five past two” with far more certainty than the situation warranted, and another explained the second hand points to what time it is.

Watch the full clip below and then close your eyes and try to remember when that punk march of time did not eradicate time telling as a skill you should have.