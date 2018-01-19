Jimmy Kimmel has made his feelings pretty clear about how he thinks President Donald Trump is doing on the job, but for a second opinion, he turned to some experts, some very short, very young experts. Kimmel sent a crew out on the streets of Los Angeles to ask children what they think of Trump’s work in his first year as president and the results are both telling and hilarious.

When asked how he thought Trump was doing so far, one kid quickly replied, “Great!” “What do you think he’s done that’s so great?” the interviewer asked. “To save the world,” the kid replied. “He saved the world? From what?” the interviewer followed up. “From harmony,” he answered.

Other children had a few suggestions for areas of improvement, too. One child was disappointed that the president “wants to put a wall over Mexico” because she “love[s] going to Mexico.” The children weren’t just worried about their vacation options, though: “I think he needs to stop threatening North Korea,” one child said seriously. “Because I don’t want to get nuked.”

Watch the full clip below.