The Craziest, Most British Hats Guests Wore to the Royal Wedding

While Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s Givenchy wedding dress may have been the sartorial highlight of the royal wedding so far, the fantastical hats spotted at her big day’s festivities are giving her some major competition.
From Oprah Winfrey’s whimsical fascinator to the Queen’s elegant chapeau, there was no shortage of statement-making toppers from attendees who came to watch Meghan and Prince Harry tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, May 19. After all, is it really a British royal wedding if there aren’t plenty of outrageously stylish hats? With that in mind, here’s a look at the craziest (and most British) hats at the Royal Wedding.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey wore a pale pink wide-brimmed hat with flowers and feathers to match her Stella McCartney dress.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, selected a cornflower blue fascinator to match her pale blue ensemble.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s stunning lavender Philip Treacy hat added pizazz to her sharp suit-style dress.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams topped off her dusty rose dress with a sculptural fascinator and a Bulgari necklace.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton paired the same primrose yellow Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to the Queen’s birthday with a flower-adorned matching Philip Treacy hat.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth’s lime green silk tweed hat by Angela Kelly matched her coat by Stuart Parvin perfectly; she made the look one-of-a-kind by embellishing it with sinamay adorned across the crown with handmade lace crystals and peals made by Lucy Price.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore a striking pale pink Philip Treacy hat that won’t soon be forgotten long after the royal wedding is over.