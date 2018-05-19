The Craziest, Most British Hats Guests Wore to the Royal Wedding

While Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s Givenchy wedding dress may have been the sartorial highlight of the royal wedding so far, the fantastical hats spotted at her big day’s festivities are giving her some major competition.

From Oprah Winfrey’s whimsical fascinator to the Queen’s elegant chapeau, there was no shortage of statement-making toppers from attendees who came to watch Meghan and Prince Harry tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, May 19. After all, is it really a British royal wedding if there aren’t plenty of outrageously stylish hats? With that in mind, here’s a look at the craziest (and most British) hats at the Royal Wedding.

Oprah Winfrey

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images) WPA Pool—Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey wore a pale pink wide-brimmed hat with flowers and feathers to match her Stella McCartney dress.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

CHRIS RADBURN—AFP/Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, selected a cornflower blue fascinator to match her pale blue ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra

Chris Jackson—Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra’s stunning lavender Philip Treacy hat added pizazz to her sharp suit-style dress.

Serena Williams

WPA Pool—Getty Images

Serena Williams topped off her dusty rose dress with a sculptural fascinator and a Bulgari necklace.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

WPA Pool—Getty Images

Kate Middleton paired the same primrose yellow Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to the Queen’s birthday with a flower-adorned matching Philip Treacy hat.

Queen Elizabeth

ALASTAIR GRANT—AFP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s lime green silk tweed hat by Angela Kelly matched her coat by Stuart Parvin perfectly; she made the look one-of-a-kind by embellishing it with sinamay adorned across the crown with handmade lace crystals and peals made by Lucy Price.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Chris Jackson—Getty Images

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore a striking pale pink Philip Treacy hat that won’t soon be forgotten long after the royal wedding is over.