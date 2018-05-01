The 2018 TIME 100 Share Their Favorite Moments From the TIME 100 Gala
Actor Millie Bobby Brown attends the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.
Mark Sagliocco—WireImage
By TIME Staff
3:57 PM EDT

Influencers from around the world attended the 2018 TIME 100 Gala in New York City to celebrate achievements across fields like entertainment, sports, politics, science and the arts. Honorees performed, posed, mingled with friends and gave touching speeches at the Gala on April 24.

Below, see some of the best moments of the night, as captured by 2018 TIME 100 honorees.

Jennifer Lopez

Nicole Kidman

Shawn Mendes

Tarana Burke

Christian Siriano

Cameron Kasky

Lena Waithe

Kevin Kwan

Kehinde Wiley

Adam Rippon

Ronan Farrow

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE