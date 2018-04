“I raise my glass to survivors, I raise my glass to little black and brown girls like me,” said TIME 100 honoree and MeToo activist Tarana Burke during the TIME 100 Gala Tuesday night.

“Hopefully they look at me in this moment and they find hope and they’re inspired, and they know that they’re not alone and they’ll never be alone as long as I have a microphone.”

Read Tarana Burke’s full remarks below: