9 Dead, 16 Injured: The Latest on the Van That Plowed into a Crowd in Toronto

At least nine people were killed and 16 were injured when a van plowed into a crowd of pedestrians on a sidewalk in two locations in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

“This is a time when this community should come together,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said at a press briefing on Monday. “I hope that we will, as a city, remind ourselves of the fact that we are admired around the world for being inclusive and for being accepting and understanding and considerate, and that we are united in standing in solidarity, especially with those who have fallen victim to this terrible tragedy today.”

Here’s what we know about the incident so far:

Nine people were killed in the attack

At least nine people were killed when the van plowed onto the sidewalk, Toronto Police Acting Chief Peter Yuen said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

He said 16 additional people were injured.

Ten victims were transported to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, where two people were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Five people remain in critical condition at Sunnybrook, two are in serious condition, and one is in fair condition, Sunnybrook said.

The driver has been arrested

Police have taken the driver, a man, into custody. But the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive

It is not yet clear why the van jumped the curb, or whether it was an intentional attack.

Vehicles have been used as a deadly weapon in some recent terror attacks. A man in a pickup truck hit several pedestrians in New York City in October, killing eight people and injuring others. In Nice, France, 86 people were killed after a man drove a truck into a Bastille Day celebration in July 2016. And at least 13 people were killed when a van plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona in August 2017.

World leaders condemned the ‘terrible incident’

The incident came as foreign ministers from the Group of Seven gathered in Toronto ahead of the G7 summit in Quebec in June.

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland sent her “tremendous sympathy and sadness” to the families of the victims.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet. “Thank you to the first responders working at the scene – we’re monitoring the situation closely.”