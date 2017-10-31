U.S.
Search
Sign In
moviesThis Couple Won Halloween By Pranking People With Their 'Levitating' Star Wars Bike
MusicA List of Hidden References You Might Have Missed in Taylor Swift's 'Ready For It' Video
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WorldWhat the U.S. Must Do to Save South Sudan, a Nation it Helped Create
SSUDAN-UNREST-UN
New York

NYPD Responding to Reports of Gunshots in Lower Manhattan

Alana Abramson
3:39 PM ET

The New York Police Department said Tuesday afternoon they were responding to reports of shots fired in Lower Manhattan. One person has been taken into custody, police said.

"We are responding to reports of shots fired in lower Manhattan. More details when they’re available," J. Peter Donald, Assistant Commissioner for Communication & Public Information for the NYPD wrote on Twitter at 3:21 P.M.

The NYPD added that pedestrians should avoid the areas of Chambers Street and West Street. "Expect many emergency personnel in the area," the NYPD wrote.

A spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he had been briefed on the incident, and that there is no active threat.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME