NYPD Responding to Reports of Gunshots in Lower Manhattan

The New York Police Department said Tuesday afternoon they were responding to reports of shots fired in Lower Manhattan. One person has been taken into custody, police said.

"We are responding to reports of shots fired in lower Manhattan. More details when they’re available," J. Peter Donald, Assistant Commissioner for Communication & Public Information for the NYPD wrote on Twitter at 3:21 P.M.

The NYPD added that pedestrians should avoid the areas of Chambers Street and West Street. "Expect many emergency personnel in the area," the NYPD wrote.

We are responding to reports of shots fired in lower Manhattan. More details when they’re available - J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) October 31, 2017

Due to police activity, avoid the area of Chambers Street/West St.

One person is in custody. Expect many emergency personnel in the area. pic.twitter.com/rSECr0LRCN - NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

A spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he had been briefed on the incident, and that there is no active threat.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.