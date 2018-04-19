These delicious protein balls take about five minutes to make and are the perfect portable breakfast or healthy snack on the run. I often make a batch over a weekend so I can just grab them out of the fridge during my busy week. They marry perfectly with your morning latte and tame that mid-afternoon craving for something sweet. If you’re a mad cyclist like I am, these protein balls are perfect to pack into the back of your cycling jersey as an energy snack or quick meal for those times when you need a pick me up.

My protein balls are filled with simple ingredients: rolled oats, coconut, dates, Healthy Chef Protein and your choice of nut butter. I’ve used un-sweetened natural organic peanut butter in this recipe, but you can also use your choice of almond butter or macadamia butter. If you want to know how to make your own nut butters, I have lots of options on The Healthy Chef.

WHAT’S GREAT ABOUT THEM

The fiber found in oats can help regulate your appetite and keep you full for longer. Nut butters are a good source of protein, and adding protein to your diet can have a stabilizing effect on blood sugar, keep you fuller for longer too and support weight loss. This recipe is from my Healthy Chef Recipe App.

INGREDIENTS

120 g (4 1/4 oz) fresh pitted dates

100 g (3 1/2 oz / 1-cup) rolled oats

60 g (2 oz / 1/2 cup) desiccated coconut

2 tablespoons Healthy Chef Protein

150 g (5 1/4 oz) unsweetened peanut butter or your choice of nut butter such as almond or macadamia

A little water to mix if required

Chopped nuts, rolled oats, granola or coconut for rolling

DIRECTIONS

Combine dates, oats, coconut and protein powder into a food processor or Vitamix for 15 – 20 seconds Blend until the mixture looks like crumbs and dates have combined through the oats Remove the protein ball mixture into a large bowl Add the nut butter and mix through until combined. Add 1 – 2 tablespoons of water if needed to mix into a soft dough Scoop out 12 portions using a small ice cream scoop or teaspoon Roll into balls then roll in your choice of chopped nuts, oats, granola or coconut Store in the fridge for optimum freshness for up to 7 days

NOTES + INSPIRATION: Blend two protein balls with one banana, 1 cup of almond milk and a handful of ice for the yummiest breakfast smoothie!

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter