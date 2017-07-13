7 Healthy Foods That All Cost Less Than $1

It’s a common complaint: Healthy food is so expensive. While there's no question you can spend a ton on good-for-you fare, the fact is, there are plenty of ways to save a bundle and still eat well. Here are seven delicious and nutritious foods you can enjoy for less than a dollar per serving.

Peanut butter

PB has taken a backseat in recent years to more glamorous spreads made from almonds , cashews, sunflower seeds and more. And while variety is great, classic peanut butter is hard to beat when it comes to inexpensive-yet-nutritious foods. Sixteen-ounce jars run from around $2.50 to $6 and beyond, with organic and flavored varieties at the pricier end of the spectrum. But even at $6 per jar, one serving (2 Tbsp.) is only about 43¢—and you get around 8g protein, healthy fats, fiber and great flavor. Slather it on a sandwich or sliced apples or bananas, whirl it into a smoothie, bake with it or whisk it with tamari, garlic and ginger for a tangy dipping sauce.

Frozen chopped organic spinach

Frozen vegetables are a great option for money-saving: They’re less expensive than fresh, and since you only use what you need, there’s no waste. I like spinach in particular because of its versatility. Toss a handful into a skillet for an egg scramble, or add it to soup, mix into meatballs, swirl it into a dip, or blitz it into a smoothie. It can be a prominent ingredient (as in a spanakopita ) or it can disappear into brownies. A 16-oz. bag of the Whole Foods 365 brand contains six 1-cup servings and costs $1.99, which works out to 31¢ per serving.

Eggs

Eggs are another versatile food packed with nutrients. They’re readily available, easy to make into multiple dishes and a great source of protein, vitamin D (which is hard to find in food), choline, B vitamins and selenium. You can find them for as little as $1.50 a dozen. And you can get organic eggs for $6 per dozen, which is only 50¢ per egg.

Beans

Talk about a great deal. Dried beans are cheapest; for a buck you can get a pound, which will yield you around 5 cups of cooked beans. But they require some planning, as they need to be soaked for a few hours and then cooked (unless you use a pressure cooker, in which case you can do it in less than an hour, even without soaking). But if you prefer the convenience of canned beans, you’re still looking at a pocket-change investment. A can of 15-15.5-oz. runs between $1.10 and around $2.50 (for organic), which works out to between 31¢ and 71¢ per ½-cup serving. Whirl them into dips , toss into salads or mash with vegetables and grain and turn them into veggie burgers .

Cabbage

One of the healthiest, most readily available and most versatile vegetables in the produce section also happens to be one of the cheapest. A humble head of green cabbage, which costs around $2, yields about 5 cups, or 10 servings (5 servings if you cook it). So for 20¢, you get not only nearly half of your day’s vitamin C , but also nearly your full day’s vitamin K, plus folate and fiber . Cabbage is also a good source of prebiotics , carbohydrates that are non-digestible in the body but that feed good gut bacteria. Shred it and turn it into a simple slaw , or use the leaves as sandwich wraps in place of bread. You can also transform cabbage into a fast, healthy side dish by chopping and sautéing in a bit of butter until tender and turning golden in parts; then season lightly with salt and pepper. Red cabbage, at about $3 per head, is also a steal, and has all of the same benefits of its green cousin, plus it’s also loaded with vitamin A and phytonutrients.

Lentils

These small-but-mighty legumes are a superfood, loaded with protein, fiber, iron, B vitamins and folate. A pound of dried lentils, which costs about a dollar, contains about 2 ½ cups, which works out to about eight or nine ½-cup servings cooked (at 8 servings, that’s about 13¢ a serving). Lentils make excellent dips , salads , spreads , soups , sauces and more.

Oats

It’s hard to find a more comforting, familiar staple than oats—though in recent years, they’ve been overshadowed by fancier grains (that’s you, farro , quinoa and spelt ). Time to give them a fresh look: Not only are they able to magically transform into many different dishes suitable for any time of day, they’re also amazingly inexpensive. An 18-oz. can of old-fashioned rolled oats, which has thirteen ½-cup servings, costs around $3, which calculates to 23¢ per serving. Of course you can have it for breakfast, made the traditional way, prepped in advance for grab-and-go overnight oats , baked into squares or whirled into a smoothie. But oats also work well as a binder for meatballs or meatloaf, and as a savory side dish or the base for a grain bowl.

This article originally appeared on Health.com