The Internet Can't Stop Cracking Jokes About Donald Trump's Hair Blowing in the Wind

An unfortunately-timed photo for President Donald Trump became the latest fodder for jokes on Twitter.

While boarding Air Force One en route from Maryland to West Virginia to discuss tax reform on Thursday, Trump found his windblown hair snapped by photographers and captured on video.

Trump, who famously let late-night host Jimmy Fallon tousle his hair and has long faced jokes about it, may not have been amused, but the photo led Twitter users to crack jokes.

Not everyone found the humor to be in good fun, however.