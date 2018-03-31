President Donald Trump is going after Amazon — again.

Just days after he posted a tweet attacking the retail giant for allegedly “pay[ing] little or no taxes to state and local governments,” Trump doubled down on his argument.

In a tweet posted Saturday, the president said the U.S. Postal Service loses $1.50 for each Amazon package it delivers, a figure that has been backed by some analysts. That amounts to “Billions of Dollars” in losses — a “scam” that could be rectified, Trump writes, if Amazon were to “pay real costs (and taxes) now!”

Amazon does collect taxes on any purchases made in states with sales tax, with the exception of items sold by third-party vendors — a category that makes up a large chunk of the site’s sales.

Trump has a long-standing dislike for Amazon, as demonstrated by years of tweets targeted at the internet retailer. Attacking the Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is recurring theme in the tweets — and one that was demonstrated again on Saturday.